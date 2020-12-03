From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI has destroyed another bandits’ logistics base, killing scores of their fighters at a forested high ground area near Bayan Ruwa in Zamfara State.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Organisation, Maj-Gen John Enenche, who made this known in a statement on Thursday, stated:

‘The Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI has neutralized several armed bandits and destroyed some of their facilities, including logistics items, at their hideout in a forested high ground area near Bayan Ruwa in Zamfara State. This was achieved through airstrikes executed on 1 and 2 December 2020 pursuant to credible Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports and confirmatory surveillance missions indicating that a group of armed bandits, led by one so-called Jummo, who has ties to terrorist elements in the North East, had established a camp at the location, where they kept their motorcycles, high-calibre weapons as well as scores of rustled cattle.

‘Accordingly, the Air Component dispatched an appropriate force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships, which acquired and engaged the target area in successive passes, killing some of the bandits and their leaders and destroying portions of the camp, including their logistics storage, which was seen engulfed in flames.’