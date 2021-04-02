From Gyang Bere, Jos

Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), maintaining peace in Plateau and parts of Kaduna and Bauchi states, has arrested 23 suspects for kidnapping, armed robbery, illegal possession of firearms and other criminal activities.

Commander of the task force, Major General Dominic Onyemelu, presented the suspects to newsmen, yesterday, in Jos.

Onyemelu said the arrest was part of the task force’s renewed vigour to stem down criminal activities in all areas of its joint operations.

“It is a known fact that an appreciable level of peaceful environment which we are experiencing in Plateau and other areas of our operations can be attributed to the renewed vigour which our troops have been conducting their operations.

“The stringent measures adopted have incrementally curtailed and contained various criminal vices that have propensity to derail the achievements attained so far,” he said.

He explained that among the suspects, 17 were allegedly involved in kidnapping, four for armed robbery and the remaining two for illegal possession of firearms

“On February 24, own troops in conjunction with personnel of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on routine patrol on Shendam-Lafia Road in Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau, intercepted a passerby, one Wisdom Dunyel, with a Harrisburg pistol loaded with seven rounds of 9mm ammunition.

“Also, on March 16, we received a distress call on an attempted kidnap of one Gambo Yawuro at his residence in Lishin, Jengre community in Pengana, Bassa Local Government Area.

“Troops in collaboration with the members of vigilante and locals foiled the attempt and arrested these 17 suspects.

“The 17 kidnap suspects, arrested alongside seven motorcycles, a locally fabricated rifle, two live cartridges, 13 cutlases, three daggers, 15 cell phones and assorted charms, are from Kaduna, Bauchi, Plateau and Kano states.

“Similarly, on March 22, our troops responded to a distress call of an ongoing robbery operation along Haske-Lamingo in Jos North local government area of Plateau.

“Troops swiftly responded and arrested four members of the syndicate group who robbed a lady and threw her out of a moving tricycle,” the commander said.