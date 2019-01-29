Gyang Bere, Jos

Commander of Operation Safe Haven, Major General Austin Agundu, has paraded Zakka and 10 other suspects for cattle rustling and terrorising residents of Plateau State and the North Central since 2001.

He said Abubakar, a serving member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), with his primary area of assignment at Ancha Community School, Isukwuaito LGA of Abia State, was arrested in possession of 477 sachets of illicit drugs.

Agundu disclosed this while parading the suspects yesterday at the headquarters of Operation Safe Haven, in Jos, Plateau State. He said some of the suspects, who were in possession of arms and ammunition, were cultists and drugs peddlers.

“One of such militia kingpins is Mr. Timothy Zakka, aka Timaya, who had unleashed a reign of terror across Plateau and, perhaps, North Central region since 2001.

“The eventual arrest of ‘Timaya’ by Operation Safe Haven Special Operation team is a product of three months’ painstaking intelligence work, during which the notorious criminal had adopted varying styles to evade possible identification.”

Agundu said James Elisha of Rakwok village of Barkin-Ladi was arrested for being in possession of an AK-47 rifle loaded with 1 round of 7. 62mm ammunition. He said the suspect, who was a cattle rustler, accidentally shot himself in his left foot while attempting to flee on the sighting of troops.

Agundu noted that Abubakar, a drug peddler, was arrested in a commercial vehicle en route Jos in possession of 477 sachets of illicit drugs suspects to be flunitrazepam. He explained that the arrest of Abubakar, a serving member of the NYSC, led to the arrest of Chinedu with 146 sachets of same drugs at Saint Mulumba, Jos, Plateau State.

The commander advised community leaders to expose all criminal elements within their fold to avoid being treated as accomplices to criminals regarding the destruction of life and property in the Plateau since 2001.