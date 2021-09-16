From Gyang Bere, Jos

Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) have bursted a drug syndicate and recovered 248 blocks of substance suspected to be cannabis estimated to be about N7.5 million, at Manchok – Jos road, in Kaura Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State.

Military Information Officer, Major Ishaku Takwa, in a statement, in Jos, said the substance was concealed in a Toyota Camry car with registration number Lagos, KJA 150 EG.

He said the suspects, ex-Corporal Essien Friday, a 60-year-old retired army personnel, and 50-year-old Ibrahim Ali, were arrested by the troops during stop-and-search operation.

Major Takwa noted that the suspects claimed that they were contracted to convey the illicit substance to Yola, Adamawa State, from Ondo State.

“Other items recovered from the suspects include 18 wraps of Indian hemp ready for smoking, two smartphones, three travelling bags, one lighter and tow wallets containing N570 (five hundred and seventy naira) only.

“The suspects and items recovered have been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Plateau State Command, for further investigation.”

The Commander Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), Major General Ibrahim Ali, commended the troops for their vigilance doggedness towards preventing criminals from carrying out their heinous acts.

He reiterated the determination of his command to flush out criminal elements on the Plateau and environs.

Gen. Ali said OPSH will continue to collaborate with law abiding citizens, to ensure crime free society, and enjoin members of the public to continue to support security agencies with credible information on criminal activities.

