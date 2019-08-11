Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Military authorities, yesterday, handed over the soldiers who allegedly raped a student of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, to the Ondo State Police Command for prosecution.

The victim, a 300-level student of the department of Religious and African Studies, was allegedly raped by a soldier attached to the 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian army at Ikare Akoko.

It was earlier reported that the student was gang-raped, but investigations by the Nigerian Army revealed that only one of the soldiers committed the offence. The suspect who was identified as Sunday Adelola was said to have been dismissed from the service before he was handed over to the police.

The Commander of the 32 Artillery Brigade, Akure, Brig. Gen. Zakari Abubakar, had earlier promised to transfer the case to the police after the alleged randy soldier must have been sacked and investigation concluded. A source in the barracks confirmed that the suspect had been sacked before he was handed over to the police.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state command, Mr. Femi Joseph, confirmed the development, saying the suspect would soon be charged to court.