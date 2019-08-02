Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Military authorities have commenced investigations on the alleged rape of a 300-level student of the Adekunle Ajasin Univerity, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State by soldiers.

Our correspondent reliably gathered that the rape suspects have been dragged to Akure, the state capital by military authorities for the investigations.

Some soldiers attached to the 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Akure who were at the military checkpoint in Ikare-Akoko had allegedly raped the student (name withheld).

Some female students of the university who reported the case to the police, accused the soldiers at the checkpoint of harassing female students who pass through the road.

The rape victim, a native of Isua Akoko and a student of the Department of Religious Studies was said to have been discharged from the hospital but is yet to resume school.

It was learnt that the development had caused apprehension among female students of the university.

The police, it was gathered, had earlier investigated the matter, but discontinued the investigations since the military authority had taken over the matter.