From Gyang Bere Jos

The Commander Operation Safe Haven and General Officer Commanding 3rd Division, Major General Ibrahim Ali, the Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba have relocated displaced persons in Jong community in Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State to their ancestral home.

The community was displaced during an attack orchestrated by suspected herdsmen on 19 May, 2015, leaving behind several persons death and the entire houses razed down.

Since then, the inhabitants have being wallowing from one community to another seeking for refuge until the assumption of Major General Ali as the Commander Operation Safe Haven, who worked in collaboration with Commander Sector 4, Col. Murtala Abdulsalam, Senator representing Plateau North and the Berom Youth Moulders-Association (BYM) and other illustrious sons in Berom land and relocated the community back to their ancestral land.

General Ali, while returning the IDPs on Thursday expressed delight over the cooperation of the aggrieved persons that led to the resettlement of the displaced community and said this was a major event that culminated to the return of IDPs in Plateau 20 years after the Jos crisis.

The Commander, who commissioned a motorized borehole, provide solar light and stationed security personnel to protect the people noted that the unfortunate incident that led to the displacement of the Jong community in 2015 has been addressed with the involvement of critical stakeholders in the land.

“This occasion is quite unique as it will give us the opportunity to examine the important roles Operation SAFE HAVEN played in assisting displaced communities resettle back to their ancestral lands and further inform everyone what must be done to prevent

such occurrence from happening again.

“The unfortunate incident

that led to the displacement of Jong community which dates back

to 2015 had long been addressed through different means championed by relevant authorities in the corridor of peace. Operation SAFE HAVEN was instrumental in bringing succour to this displaced community through its clearance operations organized to neutralize the perpetrators and bring their collaborators to book.

“I am happy to inform you all that these