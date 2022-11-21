From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The air component of Operation Whirl Punch has continued its aerial assaults on identified bandits’ enclaves in some local government areas of Kaduna State, killing scores of the bandits.

The aerial strikes took place in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi and Chikun Local Government Areas of the state.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the report with gratitude, and praised the fighter crews for their thoroughness and consistency.

A statement by the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said: “Ground and air patrols will continue in these and other locations around the state.

“The air component of Operation Whirl Punch has continued aerial assaults on identified bandit enclaves around Kaduna State over the last week.

“According to an operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government, a major enclave south of Kidandan, Giwa LGA, which was confirmed as the hideout of a bandit, was struck and destroyed. The bandit and several others were neutralized in the strike.

“The hideout of bandit, Ali Kawaje in Birnin Gwari LGA, was similarly targeted and destroyed, as well as those of bandits Musa Pajelo and Kachalla Bello.

“Targets were also engaged and destroyed in Walawa area, Fadaman Kanauta, and Kuduru. Bandits were sighted and neutralized in locations 4km southwest of Alhaji Ishiaka, 6km northeast of Maguzawa, and 2km west of Yelwa. Several armed bandits were sighted and neutralized at Dankero, Giwa LGA.

“Areas covered in Chikun LGA include Gwagwada Forest, Kugosi, Godani, Twali, Gwagwada, Sarkin Pawa, Kabai, Kabusu Hills, Amara Hills, Sabon Gayan and Polewire. An active location was engaged and destroyed about 4km south of Godani.

“Furthermore, armed reconnaissance was carried out over Rima, Riyawa, Rumana, the Kaduna Airport area and adjoining locations in Igabi LGA.

“Other areas covered by aerial patrols include Galadimawa, Kidandan, Dogon Dawa, Saulawa, Maidaro, Maganda, Goron Dutse, Sararai, Kushaka, Kuriga, Manini, Kuduru, Yelwa and Sabon Birni, spanning Birnin Gwari, Giwa and Igabi LGAs.

“Reconnaissance continued along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road, Buruku, Kurmin Dande, Damba, Ungwan Yako, Udawa, Gagafada, and Kamfanin Doka.

“The aerial missions extended to the Kaduna-Abuja Road and Railway, including Jaka da Rabi, Olam Farms, Rijana, Katari and Jere. Normal human and vehicular activities were observed. The same was the case in Hanawanka, Kukoki, Kadaga, Durumi, Pongu Geri and Kundu.

“Fighter jets maintained a presence over Ungwan Madaki in Kamazou, Chikun LGA. Kutura, Iburu, Kajuru, Kachia and Kankomi were also covered.”