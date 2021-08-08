From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Commander Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) and General Officer Commanding 3 Division of the Nigeria Army, Major General Ibrahim Ali has directed troops to brace up security and increased patrol to secure all trouble communities in Plateau State.

Gen. Ali in a press statement signed by Military Information Officer, Major Ishaku Gaji Takwa also debunked media reports which alleged that troops of OPSH told residents that they had no instruction to repel invaders on some community in Bassa Local Government Area where several lives were lost and properties destroyed.

“Currently, the Commander OPSH has ordered the beefing up of security and increased patrols to safeguard all troubled areas to prevent recurrence of such sad incidents.

“All law abiding citizens are therefore enjoined to cooperate with the security agencies by providing credible information that would aid the security agencies in performing their duties.

“The good people of Bassa and environs are once again urged to use the phone numbers distributed by OPSH to report activities of suspicious elements in their domain for prompt response.”

He explained that the Operation Safe Haven was a joint operations involving all security agencies with a mandate of being lasting peace on the Plateau and environs.