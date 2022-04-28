From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Theatre Commander of the counter-insurgency operation in the northeast, Operation Hadin Kai, Maj Gen Christopher Musa has stressed the need to keep improving holding facilities for Boko Haram suspects in line with international standard.

Gen Musa stressed this on Thursday during his visit to the Joint Investigation Center (JIC), a military facility in Maiduguri where Boko Haram suspects are held for investigation.

“The visit is to inspect the facilities here and ensure everything is in line with the standard,” the commander explained.

He said the Chief of Army Staff has given necessary support to the theatre to ensure the holding facility meet up with international standard. He said the suspects are treated as suspects until investigations prove them otherwise.

The TC urged the people to continue to support the military operations to end Boko Haram, insurgency and terrorism in the country. He also commended the personnel.

He said the army Chief had approved and deployed new platforms to the northeast to step up the operation. He said these platforms and collaboration with the air component and other security agencies has led to recent successes in the operation and increased surendering of Boko Haram and ISWAP

