Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Military commanders are meeting prominent Borno elders in Maiduguri over rising Boko Haram terror attacks.

Theatre Commander, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Maj. Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi, who took over the leadership of the operations last Saturday, said the elders were invited for a round-table meeting “to familiarise with them and aqauint them with the current military operation.”

The 16-man delegation of Borno elders was led by a former governor of the state, Alhaji Asheik Jar’ma.

Others include a renowned Professor of Community Health and former Vice Chancellor of University of Maiduguri, Professor Emeritus Umaru Shehu.