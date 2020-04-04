Molly Kilete

The Defence Headquarters, yesterday, announced that it has commenced 24-hour production of pure liquefied oxygen, as part of its contribution to the federal government efforts in containing COVID-19 in the country.

The gas plant located at 103 Strike Group (103 STG), Nigerian Air Force Base, Yola, is being gasified and stored in cylinders and ready for supply/distributions to isolation centres and designated hospitals in the country, he added. Coordinator, Defence Media Organisation, Major-General John Enenche, made this known at a media briefing in Abuja.

He added that the Armed Forces has listed the Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital, Navy Town, Ojo in Lagos, in addition to 17, other military hospitals listed as treatment and isolation centres in the country, bringing the number to 18.