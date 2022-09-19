From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Military troops of the counter-insurgency operation in the northeast, have conducted a total of 2,726 patrols and 982 ambushes against Boko Haram and Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in the volatile ares in August, a statistic from the operational headquarters in Maiduguri reveals.

The statistic made available to The Sun shows that 43 Boko Haram and ISWAP were killed in some of the operations within the month while the terrorists carried out 26 attacks in remote communities in the northeast.

Theater Commander Joint Task Force Northeast, Operation Hadin Kai, Maj Gen Christopher Musa told The Sun the Chief of Army Staff has given order for troops to step up the heat on the terrorists to end insecurity in the northeast.

“I can tell you we are putting a lot of pressure on the terrorists because fhe Chief of Army Staff has directed us to clear these criminals. A lot of operations are going on; our Operation Desert Sanity and Lake Sanity are on course and getting on well. Our air component is conducting airstrikes,” he told The Sun.

He said the pressure on the terrorists have led to massive surrounding of the insurgents and terrorists. He said the three sectors in the theatre have recovered some arms from the terrorists during operations while the combatants that surrendered also gave their arms.

Gen Musa explained the Borno government is collaborating with the military to provide additional holding facilities for the surrendered Boko Haram/ISWAP.

He urged the people of Borno and Nigerians not to entertain any fear on the surrendering of Boko Haram. He said the Federal Government was putting together a de-radicalization programme to handle the surrendered Boko Haram/ISWAP.

Among the large arm cache recovered or seized by the theatre since January, according to the

Theatre Intelligence Coordinator, Colonel Obinna Azuikpe, include 129 AK 47 rifles, 16 FN rifles and three MGs.

Others are 17 Grenades, two Pistols, two RPGs, one Mortar, 145 magazines, 1, 515 rounds, 92 mobile phones and three hand held Radios.