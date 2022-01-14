From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Operation SAFE HAVEN in charged of internal security in Plateau and environs have confirmed attack on the Palace of Mbra Ngwe Irigwe, the paramount ruler of Irigwe nation in Miango District of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Military Information Officer OPSH, Major Ishaku Takwa confirmed the incident and said the attack which took place on Friday was carried out by irate youths.

He noted that the troops of the command has been drafted to the scene to maintain law and order with a view to halt the situation.

It could be recalled that gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen allegedly attack Ancha village in the area on Wednesday night and perished 18 innocent lives.

The development has caused panic in the area, leaving the inhabitants and the traditional ruler stranded, helpless and hopeless.

The Military said, “Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN were notified of an attack on the palace of Mbra Ngwe Irigwe the paramount ruler of Irigwe land of Bassa local government area of Plateau state.

“The attack was carried out by Irate youths suspected to be Irigwe youth of Bassa Local Government.

“Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN have been mobilised to the scene to ensure law and order.”

It was gathered that the traditional ruler, Rev. Ronku Aka escaped the attack unhurt as the palace was touched.