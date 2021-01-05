Senator Ali Ndume representing Borno State South Senatorial District has predicted that the military counter-terrorism operations would curtail the activities of Boko Haram terrorists and other security challenges in 2021.

Ndume, who is the chairman, senate committee on army, said this while speaking with newsmen in Maiduguri, yesterday.

He said that as part of efforts to tackle the prevailing security challenges, the army had taken delivery of more sophisticated equipment for its operations.

He said that more arms and ammunition would soon be delivered while a better welfare package to motivate the soldiers had also been provided by the Federal Government.

Ndume said: “This year’s budget for Operation Lafiya Dole’s Theatre Command has been increased to N100 billion from about N75 billion in 2020.

“Also in terms of numbers, instead of the normal recruitment of 4,000 or 6,000 soldiers at a time, we have asked them (military) to recruit about 8,000 soldiers.

“The new recruits are undergoing training in Zaria and Falgori in order to beef up the number of the troops.”

He said that the armed forces had also trained special forces that had dismantled Boko Haram insurgents from their hideouts, adding that this had significantly impacted on the counter insurgency campaign.