Troops of Operation Delta Safe, deactivated several illegal refining sites and recovered large volumes of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the last two weeks.

Acting Director, Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, disclosed this while giving updates on the operations of the military across the country yesterday in Abuja.

Onyeuko said the troops conducted and recorded successes in series of anti-illegal oil operations in several areas in Bayelsa, Rivers and Delta during the period.

He said the operations led to the discovery and deactivation of several illegal refining sites with a total of 21 ovens, 12 dugout pits and 58 metal storage tanks.