Anglican Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province, Emmanuel Chukwuma, has warned against deploying military to quell the protests.

Chukwuma warned that using the military to engage protesters would be a wrong.

“Government should be careful about unleashing soldiers on protesters because it is not going to be an easy thing. They should not use force at all. It is a matter of persuasion and assurances to the youths that they will attend to their demands.

“I must commend Buhari for being able to listen to the youths plea and taking necessary actions.”

He demanded that government should get to the root of the uprising with the aim of addressing them rather than employing force.

“It is important for the government to know that these children are frustrated and what they should do therefore is to set up a committee in every state that will speak to these people. They have leaders in various states.

“Government should identify their leaders in each state and let the members of these committees sit down with these youths and find out from them what they want for peace to reign. What is your problem and what do you want us to do,” he said.