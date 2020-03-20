Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Media Operations (DMO), said military operations in the North East have recorded yet another success with the destruction of an operational base belonging to Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), and

killed several of its leaders.

Acting Director DMO, Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuko, who made this known said the terrorists were killed after they gathered for meetings in a cluster of settlements West of Alinwa on the Lake Chad green fringes in the northern part of Borno State.

Onyeuko, in a statement said: “Several Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) leaders and fighters have been neutralized and their dwellings destroyed as they gathered for meetings in a cluster of settlements west of Alinwa on the Lake Chad green fringes in the northern part of Borno State. This was achieved during the ongoing subsidiary Operation DECISIVE EDGE on 18 March 2020, in another successful air interdiction mission.

“The air strike was executed on the heels of impeccable intelligence reports, indicating that some top ISWAP commanders as well as some of their fighters and designated suicide bombers had assembled at the location for meetings, aimed at orchestrating coordinated attacks against a number of targets in Borno State and environs. Operation LAFIYA DOLE therefore dispatched its fighter jets to the location, recording devastating hits on many of the structures housing the ISWAP leaders and fighters, destroying them and neutralizing their occupants.

“The Nigerian Military will continue to sustain the offensive gainst the enemies of our nation, as the Chief of Defence Staff, General AG Olonisakin, enjoins the troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE to maintain the momentum.”