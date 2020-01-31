Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The military has dispelled rumour of its frosty relationship with Borno State government, insisting such claim was ochestrated by enemies of the state.

Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj Gen Olusegun Adeniyi at a press briefing on Friday in Maiduguri said the military and Borno State government were working together. He maintained there was no row between the two leading institutions in the fight against Boko Haram insurgency.

“We are working together. We are united. We speak and interact regularly not only with the state governor but also with officials of the state government,” the commander said.

He described those behind the allegation of squabble between the military and the government as mischief makers and enemies of the state who profit from the Boko Haram violence in the state.

He said the military cannot fight insurgency and terrorism without the collaboration of the state government, the media and civil populace, urging the people of Borno State to disregard the allegation.

He said the military forces have gone ahead of Boko Haram in countering the group’s terror attacks in the northeast. He said that accounted for the successes of the military against the insurgents in recent attacks in the state.

Speaking on Boko Haram attack on a Borno town on Thursday, Gen Adeniyi told journalists that the terrorists invaded Damasak, a town along the Lake Chad shore twice in the day with about 27 gun trucks but were defeated by troops.

“They came with about 14 gun trucks at about 6pm yesterday (Thursday) but we dealt with them. Our troops killed them in droves and those who escaped among them into the bush regrouped and returned to attack again in the night with about 13 gun trucks but they received heavy casualties,” he disclosed.

He said the Super Camp measures introduced by the theatre was already yielding results. He urged Nigerians to rebuild their confidence in the capacity of the military to “bring down” Boko Haram.