The Defence Headquarters has said that the military has sustained the onslaught against terrorists, bandits and other criminals, killing scores in massive operations across the theatres of operation in the last two weeks.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, stated this while giving updates on military operations across the country on Thursday in Abuja. He also disclosed that a number of victims were rescued and reunited with their families during the period under review. He said there had been downward trend in the activities of bandits and cattle rustlers in the northwest in the last two weeks.

According to him, troops of Operation Sahel Sanity on Sept. 27 arrested four suspected armed bandits along Sheme-Kankara Road in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State. He added that they also eliminated four bandits and rescued four victims from Giruwa village of Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina State.

He said that this was achieved following artillery bombardment of bandits’ location at Unguwan-Doka village on Oct. 2. According to him, preliminary investigation revealed that the kidnapped victims have been in captivity for 12 days and all rescued victims have been re-united with their families.

“On Oct 3, troops while conducting a stop and search operation arrested three suspected kidnappers in Musawa Local Government Area of Katsina State. Items recovered from the suspects include one locally made gun, three mobile phones and one motorcycle. Also, troops of Operation Accord on Sept. 28 during a raid operation neutralised two armed bandits and arrested three others at Dajin Kajuru village in Kajuru Local Government of Kaduna State. The gallant troops also recovered two magazines, 36 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) and two motorcycles. In the same vein, troops of Operation Thunder Strike deployed at Rijana on Oct. 4 neutralised two armed bandits along Kaduna-Abuja expressway and recovered two locally made guns,” he said.

In the North East zone, Enenche said the military had continued to successfully sustain the tempo in the fight against terrorism. He disclosed that troops, had on Oct. 1, thwarted Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists’ attack at Baga in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno, killing three of their fighters and recovering arms and ammunition.