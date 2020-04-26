Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), said the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, has killed scores of fighters belonging to Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), in air strike at Kolloram on the fringes of the Lake Chad in Borno State.

Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, who made this known, said the bombardment of the area was conducted following intelligence reports that some of the ISWAP leaders and fighters had converged on the settlement for a meeting.

Enenche in a statement said “The Armed Forces of Nigeria is sustaining its onslaught against terrorists elements in the North East. In this regard, the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE yesterday, 25 April 2020, executed air strikes which neutralized several Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters at Kolloram on the fringes of the Lake Chad in Borno State.

“The operation was conducted based on credible intelligence reports indicating that some of the ISWAP leaders and fighters had converged on the settlement for a meeting. Accordingly, Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and surveillance aircraft were scrambled to attack the location. Overhead the target area, the terrorists were seen moving towards the edges of the settlement and were engaged, leading to neutralization of several of them. The few survivors were taken out in subsequent passes as the jets strafed the area.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria, in furtherance of the objective of restoring peace and security in the North East, will intensify offensive operations again”.