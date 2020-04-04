Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), said the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, has destroyed a logistics base belonging to the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), at Tumbun Fulani on the fringes of Lake Chad in Northern Borno State.

The air strike conducted alongside Artillery Batteries of Sector 3 of the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF), was initiated following intelligence reports that the terrorists were using the settlement as a base to plan and launch attacks.

Acting Director Defence Media Operations Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuko, who made this known in a statement said, “The Armed Forces of Nigeria, through the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE and Artillery Batteries of Sector 3 of the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF), has destroyed an Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) camp at Tumbun Fulani on the fringes of Lake Chad in Northern Borno State. This was achieved in combined air and artillery bombardments conducted on 3 April 2020 as part of the coordinated joint offensive by the MNJTF to dislodge and completely rid the Islands (Tumbuns) of Lake Chad of terrorists’ presence and activities.

“The operation was executed on the heels of credible intelligence reports indicating that the ISWAP elements, with their structures concealed under the dense vegetation of the area, used the settlement as a base from where they plan and launch attacks. Accordingly, the joint interdiction mission was launched with a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft coordinating the barrage of artillery and air fire towards designated targets in the settlement, destroying them and neutralizing some of the ISWAP fighters in the process.

“In a related development, the Air Task Force has continued to provide airlift support to troops of participating MNJTF national contingents, along with their logistics. NAF ISR platforms and helicopters are also providing aerial command posts for enhanced coordination of close air support missions as well as fire control support for independent ground artillery bombardment of terrorists’ positions.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria, in furtherance of the objective of restoring peace and security in the North East, will sustain the offensive against the enemies of our Nation.”