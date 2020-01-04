Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Operation Thunder Strike of 1 Division Nigerian Army, Kaduna on Friday freed seven suspected bandits, and handed them over to Kaduna State government having found them innocent after due investigation.

The suspected bandits, numbering seven were arrested by soldiers attached to the Operation Thunder late last December at Kuyeri mountain in Kagarko local government area of the state.

While briefing newsmen, the state Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said it was the turn of the state government to hand over the seven absolved persons to the traditional Head of Jere in Kagarko council under whose jurisdiction the suspects were picked up.

They were immediately handed over to the Overseer of Jere Chiefdom, Wazirin Jere, Alhaji Abdullahi Daniya.

Earlier, the Commander Sector 2, Operation Thunder Strike, Flt. Lt. Kabir Ladan said after thorough investigation the suspects were found not guilty.

However, Wazirin Jere, advised the suspects to stay clear of crimes, adding that supposing they were found guilty of the allegations, they would have been subjected to the wrath of the law.

In his remarks, Aruwan noted that, “The operation was conducted on the basis that the Kuyeri mountain is suspected to be a hideout of bandits who engage in nefarious activities like kidnapping, cattle rustling, killing of innocent citizens and so on.

“Investigations revealed that in the course of the military operation, the criminals escaped. Subsequently the troops picked up eight persons for interrogation on the banditry in the general area, one of whom was released on health grounds. However, no weapons were found in their custody and none of them was found to have any criminal record.