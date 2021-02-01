From Romanus Ugwu, Okwe Obi, Joseph Inokotong, Fred Ezeh, Abuja, Noah Ebije, Kaduna, Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo, Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa and Chijioke Agwu Abakaliki

Nasarawa Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has said the Federal Government has dislodged bandits, insurgents and militants in his state.

The governor while visiting the State House to see President Muhammadu Buhari last week raised the alarm over the gathering of insurgents, bandits and militants in the state preparatory to launch attacks.

Sule,yesterday, thanked President Buhari for his prompt intervention following his plea for help saying: “The situation has improved greatly and as you know, once you take security issues to Mr. President, he takes action immediately. The last time I was with him sometimes in August last year, he immediately took action to dislodge the bandits and militants.

“When I cried to him again last week, he took immediate action; they went there again and were able to disperse them. For now, we don’t have them again as I speak to you. That is the good news,” he said.

