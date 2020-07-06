The military has destroyed Boko Haram terrorists leaders’ locations in separate air strikes at Parisu and Bula Bello in Sambisa forest area of Borno.

Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, said in a statement on Monday that the locations were destroyed in air interdictions conducted by the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole on July 3.

Enenche said that several terrorists were eliminated during the attacks.

He said the air interdiction missions were part of the ongoing subsidiary Operation Long Reach II, after intelligence reports indicated a resurgence of terrorists’ activities in the two settlements.

According to him, Parisu, with its booby-trapped access routes, fortified check points and structures camouflaged under the forest vegetation, served as a stronghold for the terrorists’ commanders.

“The recent aerial surveillance missions showed increased activities of the terrorists in a cluster of structures in the middle of Bula Bello.

“Consequently, the Air Task Force dispatched its fighter jets to attack the two locations.

“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) jets, while taking turns to engage the targets, scored accurate bomb and rocket strikes, resulting in the destruction of some of the structures as well as the killing of several terrorists.

“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, commends the ATF for their dedication, dexterity and professionalism.

“The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) equally urges them to intensify the air offensive against the terrorists and all other criminal elements threatening the peace and security of our beloved country,” Enenche said. (NAN)