From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Sector 3 of the counter-insurgency operation, Operation Hadin Kai, covering northern part of Borno weekend organised football tournament for youths in a volatile town in the state

Spokesman ot the sector 3, Operation Hadin Kai, Monguno, Maj Ojo Adenegan, in a statement said the tournament, was part of the Sector’s Civil- Military cooperation activities.

“It is part of the non- kinetic approaches within its area of responsibility,” he explained.

Sector Commander, Brig Gen Godwin Mutkut, urged the youths to shun violence and any acts of aiding Boko Haram or ISWAP.

Represented by Commander Artillery Brigade, Brig Gen JR Lar, the commander asked the youths to maintain good relationship with the security agencies in the ares and keep on with the sporting activities.

Monguno, a town some 137 kilometres north of Maiduguri, Borno State capital, has experienced many attacks by Boko Haram since 2014. It hosts the highest population of internally displaced Persons’ (IDPs) in the state