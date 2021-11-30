From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The Nigerian military is holding a parley with journalists in the theatre of operation against insurgency and terrorism toward peace-building in the troubled North East region.

Theatre Commander of the Counter-insurgency Operation, Operation Hadin Kai, Maj Gen Christopher Musa, in an opening address at the parley on Tuesday at Maimalari Cantonment, said the event should provide an opportunity for reporters and news managers in the theatre to discuss areas of conflicts in media and military roles for the sustenance of peace in the region.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

“We want understanding from media especially those outside the region,” he said.

About 40 journalists covering the counter-insurgency operation on Borno and Yobe states as well as public relations officers of all Security agencies in Borno are attending the one day parley.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .