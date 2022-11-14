From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Natives and residents of Amangwu Ohafia in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State are said to now be living in fear in the aftermath of the invasion of the community by soldiers.

The community was invaded by soldiers from the 14 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Ohafia, on November 2, over an alleged missing Staff Sergeant.

Following the invasion, 10 people were alleged to have been killed, while 50 houses were equally said to have been burnt, even as many of the natives are in IDP camps.

After the onslaught, the army authorities in Ohafia were said to have called for a meeting with the executives of Amangwu Ohafia Development Union.

It was gathered that out of fear for their safety, only five of the entire executives attended the meeting slated for 12.30 pm, on Friday, November 11, at Amangwu.

The outcome of the meeting is said to be making the people to be more apprehensive.

A source said during the meeting, the army in Ohafia gave conditions natives and residents of Amangwu wishing to return to their homes must meet.

According to the source, “In Amangwu, we have four entrances into the village, but what the soldiers told our people during the meeting was that nobody will be allowed into our community again through any other entrance, except one entrance, the Amuma route.

“They said that nobody will enter Amangwu again with anything like gun or any dangerous weapon, that anybody that flouts these orders will be dealt with.

“Also, we have it on good authority that the soldiers are having pictures of some of our people they claimed are in their wanted list for reasons we do not know; nobody knows the people and what their offences are”.

The source went further, “As I speak with you, 20 ablebodied youths have been whisked away and have not been seen. As usual, they say they are members of ESN and the soldiers say they have the map of where the so-called ESN hide in the bush.

“But the question is why is Amangwu under siege by the army? Presently, we have over 10 military checkpoints in Amangwu. No Government official in the State has said anything since the mayhem commenced”.

The source said as things stand in the community, nobody from the village will travel home this Christmas as their safety are not guaranteed despite assurances from the military hierarchy.