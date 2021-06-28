From Okwe Obi, Abuja

A socio-political group, Imolites Collective (IC), has commended Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma for restoring peace in the state which has been engulfed in a series of clashes between the military and members of separatist group Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The group said that there is no doubt that political rascality and brazen criminality were at the root of the needless bloodletting, violence and brigandage that enveloped Owerri, the state capital, and its environs.

Its President, Elder Longinus Duru, said in a statement that Governor Uzodinma deserves kudos for rising up to the occasion to restore order and normalcy without the usual political undergone often displayed by elected representatives.

‘We are happy to note that normalcy is returning to our beloved state. For this reason, we commend the Governor, Senator hope Uzodinma for his very proactive steps towards the return of peace and security in the state. Social life is returning and that is a good omen for our people, especially our mothers.

‘There is no doubt that the informal economy of our state was under serious injury because of the violence and criminality of past two months. We urge politicians to respect constituted authorities and stop levying war on the state just because things did not turn out their way in the last election,’ he said.

He further pleaded with Imo politicians to eschew politics of bitterness, remarking that in advanced democracies after elections everybody gets down to the business of social and economic development and avoids electioneering and partisan competition.

According to him, the plan by the Imo State government to engage the youth in productive ventures through micro credits and enhanced small and medium scale enterprises is a welcome development.

‘Bringing the youth into the loop of economic development is a step in the right direction. Governor Uzodimma has shown that he knows his onions about governance. As professionals, we encourage the governor to retain the focus on doing whatever augurs well for sustainable development.

‘We are impressed with the steps taken so far to return Imo State on the path of social harmony, economic development and peace. Politicians should please recognise that almost 70 per cent of the Imo State population engaged in different walks of life are not members of any political party.

‘We should be allowed to breathe the air of freedom, which democracy offers as our fundamental right. No matter how anybody sees it, Senator Hope Uzodinma is the governor of Imo State until January 14, 2024.

‘The most we can do is to support the government, but not to distract his administration or disturb the peace of the state,’ he submitted.

