The military on Monday kill 3 gunmen enforcing the relaxed sit-at-home order of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) at Umuonyewere,Umuowa in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State.

A source from the area who disclosed the incident to Daily Sun revealed that the hoodlums were using the opportunity of the order to disposes residents if the area of their valuables.

But they were said to have met their waterloo at a filling station when they robbed a fuel attendant of his cash and phones .

However, a joint military operations by the men and officers of 34 Artillery brigade Obinze, 211 quick response group and the Navy Owerri after a tip off ambushed the hoodlums and engaged them in a gun duel .

According to the source, 3 of them were gun down while others flee into nearby bushes. 1 SUV toyota Rav4 which they also snatched was recovered.

Other items recovered from the hoodlums include two vehicles, two locally made pistols, five expended bullet shells, hard drugs, charms, two car plates number suspected to have been removed from the Toyota Rav4 among other dangerous weapons.

Meanwhile, residents of the State on Monday complied again to the sit-at-home order despite its suspension to days Nnamdi Kanu will appear in court.

As usual, there were few vehicles on the road while,banks,markets artisans locked up their premises.

