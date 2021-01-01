The military neutralised 2,403 suspected criminals in various operations across the country between March 18 and December 30, 2020.

Major Geneneral John Enenche, coordinator, Defence Media Operations, gave the figure yesterday, when he gave update on operations conducted to check criminality in the country during the period.

Enenche added that this is in addition to scores of other terrorists and armed bandits killed during air strikes.

He also said that during the period under review, troops rescued 864 kidnapped victims across the country.

The coordinator said 9, 684,797 litres of stolen AGO (diesel) and 33,516,000 litres of DPK (kerosene) were recovered.

He said: “Equally, 1, 910 criminal elements were arrested and large cache of arms, ammunition and equipment were recovered during the period.

“Furthermore, a total of 46, 581.8 barrels of stolen crude oil and 22, 881, 257 litres of stolen PMS (petrol) were recovered by the troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.’’