From Gyang Bere, Jos

Troops of the Operation SAFE HAVEN in charged of Internal security in Plateau and neighbouring states have killed three kidnappers who are suspected to have taken parts in the Jos Prison jail break.

Military Information Officer, Major Ishaku Takwa confirmed the incident and said the troops who acted based on credible intelligence, bursted into the gang of Kidnap syndicate and neutralised three f the suspected gunmen.

“Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN acting on credible intelligence have bursted and neutralised a notorious Gang of kidnap syndicate on the plateau.

“The syndicate has been on the watchlist of Operation SAFE HAVEN and believed to have masterminded the recent kidnap incidences on the Plateau. The syndicate is also believed to have participated in the Jos prison jail break on 28 November 2021.

“The syndicate met its waterloo when troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN tracked them to Gyero general area where they plan and carry out their nefarious activities.

“The kidnappers on sighting the troops opened fire. Our troops responded with superior fire power resulting in neutralisation of 3 notorious kidnappers.”

Major Takwa explained that Items recovered from the syndicate includes, one AK-47 Rifle, 2 AK-47 rifle magazines, 101 live rounds of 7. 62mm ammunition and one tricycle (Keke Napep).

He informed that other items recovered include one itel phone, one techno phone, 2 sharp knives and 2 military headwarmers.

The Commander, Operation SAFE HAVEN, Major General Ibrahim Ali, who commended the swift action of the troops, warned kidnappers and perpetrators of evil to stay clear of Plateau State as he has restated his determination to make the state unbearable for all criminals to operate.

Gen. Ali further urged law abiding citizens to cooperate with security agencies and promptly report any suspicious movement in their communities.