Molly Kilete, Abuja

The combined troops of Sector 3 Operation LAFIYA DOLE and Sector 2 Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) of Chadian forces have killed 13 terrorists on Thursday at Duguri Island in the extreme Northern Borno. In the same vein, the Nigerian Air Force(NAF), said its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE destroyed two gun trucks belonging to Boko Haram terrorists and killed scores of their fighters at Borgozo in Borno State.

The Nigerian Army operations media coordinator, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja. Iliyasu said that Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists mounted four gun trucks with the intention of overrunning the troops harbour position from the rear. He added that the troops also captured three gun trucks, three anti-aircraft guns, 12 AK 47 rifles, three bandoliers of anti-aircraft guns and 270 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition among other critical assets.

According to him, four members of troops were wounded during the encounter and two of the wounded soldiers have already stabilized in a nearby military medical facility while the other two are awaiting air evacuation for further medical management. The resilient troops, supported by the Air Task Force OPERATION LAFIYA DOLE, while marching against extreme odds posed by marshy flooded terrain to clear Njarwa and Duguru villages made contact with the criminals who were hibernating in the area. The troops, having successfully cleared both villages, took up a harbour position at which remnants of the criminal ISWAP terrorists decided to cowardly attack them from their rear.