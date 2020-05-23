The Defence Headquarters says the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji, has decimated several camps and killed 135 armed bandits in massive air raids at several locations in Katsina and Zamfara States between May 20 and May 22.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, in a statement on Saturday, said the air raid was part of the renewed offensive to rid the North-West of armed bandits and other criminal elements.

Enenche explained that the air strikes were undertaken sequel to credible intelligence reports as well as series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions that led to the identification of the camps.

The camps, according to him, include Abu Radde Camps 1 and 2, and Dunya in Jibia and DanMusa Local Government Areas of Katsina State as well as Hassan Tagwaye’s Camp; Alhaji Auta’s Camp and Maikomi in Birnin Magaji and Zurmi Local Government Areas of Zamfara.

He said the air interdiction missions were undertaken by the attack aircraft to the locations in multiple bombing runs, adding that some were executed simultaneously.

“At the Abu Radde Camps on 20 May 2020, a set of huts housing one of the notorious bandit leaders was taken out by air strikes with scores of the bandits killed and few seen fleeing with gunshot wounds towards the Dumburum Forest.

“Similar air raids were executed at Hassan Tagwaye’s and Alhaji Auta’s Camps as well as at Maikomi with equally devastating effects.

“HUMINT reports later confirmed that no fewer than 135 bandits were neutralised by the series of air strikes at the various locations.

“The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) commends the team for their professionalism and directs them to remain resolute, in order to achieve the directives of the Chief of Defence Staff to restore normalcy to all parts of Nigeria,” he said. (NAN)