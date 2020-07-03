Gyang Bere, Jos
Troops of Operation Safe Haven deployed to restore law and order in Plateau , Bauchi and Southern Kaduna on Thursday killed 2 notorious armed robbers terrorising Jos metropolis.
The Media Officer OPSH, Major Ibrahim Shittu confirmed this in a press statement and said the robbers were shot during dual gun battle.
The statement reads that ” Following a tip off, the troops swiftly mobilized to the scene at Rock Haven, Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau state and chased the robbers in a hot pursuit who were attempting to flee on motorbikes.
“The troops engaged the suspects in a gun duel forcing them to flee in disarray.
During the encounter, 2 suspected armed robbers were neutralized by the troops and 2 locally fabricated pistols were recovered.”
He said that the corpse of the suspected armed robbers have been evacuated by the Police and normalcy has since returned to the general area.”
Leave a Reply