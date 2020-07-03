Gyang Bere, Jos

Troops of Operation Safe Haven deployed to restore law and order in Plateau , Bauchi and Southern Kaduna on Thursday killed 2 notorious armed robbers terrorising Jos metropolis.

The Media Officer OPSH, Major Ibrahim Shittu confirmed this in a press statement and said the robbers were shot during dual gun battle.

The statement reads that ” Following a tip off, the troops swiftly mobilized to the scene at Rock Haven, Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau state and chased the robbers in a hot pursuit who were attempting to flee on motorbikes.

“The troops engaged the suspects in a gun duel forcing them to flee in disarray.

During the encounter, 2 suspected armed robbers were neutralized by the troops and 2 locally fabricated pistols were recovered.”

He said that the corpse of the suspected armed robbers have been evacuated by the Police and normalcy has since returned to the general area.”