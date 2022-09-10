From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Ground troops of the counter-insurgency operation in the Northeast have neutralised 420 Boko Haram and Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in different operations in Borno State within August.

Theatre Commander, Joint Task Force Northeast Operation Hadin Kai, Maj Gen Christopher Musa disclosed on Friday at a press conference in Maiduguri.

“Troops of the Operation Hadin Kai have neutralized 420 terrorists in our various operations including Operation Desert Sanity and Operation Lake Sanity within the month of August,” he disclosed.

He said the air component of the operation has also killed scores of terrorists in the Northeast through air strikes within the period.

The commander said 113 suspects have also been arrested in connection with supplies of logistics to Boko Haram.

He commended the Chief of Army Staff for his leadership and support. He said the COAS often gives direction that led to successes in their operations.

Terror attacks which started in 2009 in the country’s Northeast has protracted for 13 years.