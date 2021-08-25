From Gyang Bere, Jos

Troops of the Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) have neutralised six suspected kidnappers who specialised in terrorising innocent persons in Mangu Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State.

Military Information Officer, Major Ishaku Takwa in a press statement, yesterday, said the troops also recovered weapons belonging to the Nigerian Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) from the bandits.

He said: “On Monday, August 23, 2021, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) successfully neutralised a syndicate of six criminals that specialised in kidnapping innocent people in Mangu local government area of Plateau State.

“The troops in a joint operation with the Divisional Police Headquarters at Mangu responded swiftly to a distress call from the IRT that bandits had attacked the team and taken away their weapons.

“The criminals were immediately trailed and neutralised after a gun duel with the troops.”

Takwa noted that the remains of members of the intelligence response team who lost their lives and that of the six bandits were recovered.

“The troops also recovered three AK 47 rifles belonging to the IRT team earlier taken away by the criminals.”

Reacting to the development, Commander, Operation SAFE HAVEN, Major General Ibrahim Ali, charged the troops to continue the collaborative efforts and sustain the tempo until criminal elements were wiped out of Plateau state.

He further directed the troops to dominate all suspected criminal hideouts and deny them freedom of action.

Gen. Ali called on citizens to continue to collaborate with troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN and always provide the operation with credible security information.