Kaduna State government said yesterday that troops securing the Kaduna-Abuja Highway general area killed nine bandits.

This was contained in a statement yesterday by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan. The statement said: “The Kaduna State Government has been informed by the military securing the Kaduna-Abuja Road general area, that troops neutralized nine armed bandits following a firefight late on Monday night into the early hours of Tuesday.

“According to the operational feedback, troops acted on intelligence that the bandits were attempting to cross over from the eastern part of the Kaduna-Abuja Road to the western part, with a large herd of rustled cattle.

“The herders whose cattle had been rustled from the eastern part of the route alerted the military for immediate action.

“An ambush was successfully laid by the troops as the bandits walked into the killing zone and were welcomed with a hail of bullets.

“After the firefight, a search of the area yielded the following: one empty magazine, one set of complete army camouflage, one set of desert boots, seven blankets, two Tecno mobile phones, one caftan outfit and ropes for tying cattle.

“At first light this morning (Tuesday), a further search revealed the body of one bandit, 16 dead cows and three wounded cows.”