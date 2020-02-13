Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The military has commended Borno State communities for accepting the re-integration of repentant sBoko Haram into the society.

Coordinator, Operation Safe Corridor, Major General Bamidele Shafa spoke during the assessment of the re-integration of repentant Boko Haram members into Bama, yesterday.

He said testimonies from the community shows acceptance of the former insurgents by the people.

Shafa, also lauded the community for ensuring the Federal Government programme of rehabilitation succeed.

“From the testimonies of the community leaders, religious and youths leaders, we can see that the boys have been fully reintegrated,” he disclosed shortly after interaction with the repentant Boko Haram members and community leaders.

He said the Federal Government had put in place Operation Safe Corridor to ensure willing and repentant Boko Haram members lay down their arms. The military leader also added that the repentant men could also help in appealing to those still in the bush fighting against the state to abandon their terror acts and embrace peace.