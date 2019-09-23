Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Military has launched a new counter-insurgency operation known as ‘Operation positive identification’ in the North East.

In a statement, yesterday, spokesman for the Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole, Col. Ado Isa, said the new operation was for the search and arrest of suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP criminal members.

Isa said the operation was launched following the receipt of credible information of fleeing insurgents and criminals hiding in towns and villages of Borno and Yobe states.

Isa said residents of affected communities where the operation would be conducted, should endeavour to carry valid means of identification with them. He also solicited public cooperation from those trafficking through Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states.

“Our troops have been instructed to strictly check valid means of identification such as National Identification Card, Voters Registration Card, Drivers’ License and International Passports, or other valid official identification, before allowing such person passage,”said Isa.

He urged the public to cooperate with troops and security agencies carrying out the operation.