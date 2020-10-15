Solomon Ayado, Lafia

The military has arrested Kumor Fachii who is alleged to have taken over the mantle of leadership from the late Terwase Akwaza, alias Gana.

The suspect was paraded before newsmen at the headquarters of the Four Special Forces Command in Doma, Nasarawa State.

Commander, Four Special Forces Command, Doma, Major General Gadzama Ali paraded the suspect yesterday.

According to Gadzama, 76 suspected members of the notorious militia group are currently in custody of security operatives.

Fachii is said by the military to be a suspected ring leader of a notorious militia gang operating in various locations in Benue and other states in the North Central.

Gadzama said Fachii was arrested during an operation in Agbi village in Katsina Ala Local Government Area of Benue state. It said dangerous weapons recovered from the suspect include arms and ammunition, three locally made rocket launchers, charms and military uniforms among others.

Speaking to newsmen, Fachii said he “joined the gang led by late Terwase alias Gana in 2018.”

Gana was killed recently by the military after he had surrendered for amnesty, which was to be granted to him by the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom.