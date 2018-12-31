Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The military said its troops have neutralised three female Boko Haram bombers at Dikes, Borno central town, on Sunday.

A statement by the spokesman of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Col. Onyema Nwachukwu said, on Monday said, “Troops of 22 Brigade Garrison deployed in Operation LAFIYA DOLE on Sunday 30th December 2018, encountered and neutralised three female suicide bombers, while on patrol around Kubtara village in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State.”

He said that the troops also recovered one Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) and a suicide vest at the scene of the encounter.

He said the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai, commended the troops for their “successful exploits.”