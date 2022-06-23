From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Wife of a yet to be identified military officer and six others were reported kidnapped in the late hours of Tuesday, when bandits attacked Keke ‘A’ and Keke B housing units of New Millennium City in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The New Millennium City is an expanded housing layout north of the State capital, which was founded by the administration of former governor Namadi Sambo.

The kidnap attack, according to residents of the area, started around 11pm and lasted for almost an hour. A resident of the area said three people were kidnapped by the bandits at Keke ‘A’.

A source, who is a primary school teacher, said the bandits were suspected to have targeted a big house at Keke A in their abduction mission.

She said: “The bandits came around 11pm. I think their main target was a house at Keke A. The house belongs to a military officer. But as at the time of the attack, the officer was not at home. So, the kidnappers broke into the house and picked his (military officer’s) wife.

“They also kidnapped another man who is the immediate neighbour of the military officer. “In fact, the neighbour was picked alongside his eight-year-old daughter, but they eventually dropped the daughter when her mother was shouting on top of her voice.

“I think it was at that point they started shooting sporadically to scare away people who might think of coming to their aid. While all that was happening, another man who was just returning home in his car, at that time, ran into the kidnappers. He was the third person that was taken away,” the source said.She also said that many people who were still outside, including neighbourhood shop operators, escaped the bandits, as they had to run to safety.

“As of this morning, we saw many shoes on the ground and we became scared that those must be the shoes of the people kidnapped. But, one of the people who escaped the attack told us the shoes belonged to those who ran away.”

A resident of Keke ‘B’, told our Correspondent that he just returned home and was taking his shower when he started hearing gunshots. He however said that a man, his wife and their two house girls were kidnapped in Keke ‘B’.

“I was so terrified. I just got out of the bathroom abruptly and switched-off all the lights inside my house. The gunshots were so close, it was like the bandits were inside my compound. I later discovered that one man, his wife and their two house girls were kidnapped,” the resident said.

Meanwhile, Kaduna State Police Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Muhammad Jalige did not respond to call put across to him by Journalists to confirm the incident.

