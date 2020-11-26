By Okwe Obi, Abuja

Forum of Plateau Women, a Non-governmental Organization, has applauded the operation of a special military taskforce codenamed Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), in tackling banditry in some parts of the country.

The group maintained that the professionalism, determination and commitment of OPSH in restoring peace in Plateau, Bauchi and other region plagued by bandits had yielded fruits, as displaced persons had returned to their community.

Its Chairperson, Barr Rebeca Pam, in the statement, yesterday, commended the efforts of Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, for supporting the OPSH operation and creating jobs for the youth.

“We wish to applaud the Executive Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Simon Bako Lalong, for leading the way for a peaceful Plateau State.

“There is no denying the fact that his efforts openly and covertly are paying off for the Plateau of our dream.

“We appeal to the governor not to relent in this noble cause no matter the distraction from some fifth columnists. We also urge him to continue to support the security agencies.

“We also wish to use this opportunity to commend one of the greatest implementors of Plateau peace road map in the security sector, the Commander of Operation Safe Haven, a special military taskforce set up to manage the internal security challenges in Plateau State, Sounth Kaduna and some parts of Bauchi state, Major General Chukwuemeka Okonkwo and his officers and men for the exceptional role they have been playing since his assumption of office.

“These officers’ style of work is professionally unique and must be commended by us.

“While not trying to undermine some previous state and non state actors in the Plateau State peace process ,especially in the security sector, who laid the solid foundation that the operation is building on, we must admit that OPSH has greatly improved from what it used to be.

“Their quick response to any threat now is commendable. Their human rights records has greatly improved, their civil military relationship has stepped up ,allowing free flow of information on criminals hideouts and social vices by residents.

” The unusual peace on the Plateau throughout this year is no doubt the act of God Almighty.

“We are happy for the exceptional and committed efforts of the Governor and his team, Operation Safe Haven and other security agencies to see to the realisation of restoration of total peace in the state. This must be commended by us all,” she said.

Pam, however appealed to parents to caution their children against indulging in criminality as social vices would truncate their future and destabilize the society.

She said: “We should all go back home and begin to carry out responsible parenting irrespective of our economic situation.

“The first line of training of any child is effective parenting and not government. A child becomes a criminal from home first before coming out to the street in most cases. So, the morals must start from us as mothers.

“While not trying to exonerate government of any blame,we must do our work as parents so as to prevent our children from being deviants that pose danger to the society and even their immediate families.

“Instead of blaming government all the time for our failures, we must rise up and take responsibility as mothers instead of allowing our kids to become liabilities after which we start pouring our frustrations on the government.

“Finally,we urge government at all levels to quickly move to avert these imminent threats being championed by the youths. This,it must do by discharging its duties with full commitment and the fear of God.

“We enjoin the government to also urgently create avenues for skill acquisition and jobs for the teaming qualified youths.”