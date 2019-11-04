Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin, has restated the military’s commitment to partner with the Nigerian Film Corporation to present the counterinsurgency role of the army in the Northeast.

He called out the representation of the Nigerian Army in some Nollywood movies which have underestimated their achievements.

General Olonisakin gave the reassurance in Abuja at the Defence headquarters’ civil military workshop organised for the delegates from the Corporation led by its Managing Director, Chidiya Madueke.

Represented by the Chief of Defence Civil Military Affairs, Rear Admiral Obed Ngalabak, the Army Chief said the relationship between the armed forces and the film industry has lasted for about 40 years.

“We have realised the importance of the collaboration with the Film Corporation, hence the meeting. We would work closely to correct some bad perception of the army among the public,” he said.

“Your movie platforms serve as tools through which we could explain our roles and achievements recorded as regards insurgency in the Northeast.”

The Managing Director, Nigeria Film Corporation, Chidiya Madueke, in his remarks explained that film producers would use available instruments and stories to showcase the capacities of the military to the public.

“We owe the military great respect and support. Time has come for us to project films that would showcase the efforts of military to secure Nigeria,” he said.

“We will project their contribution to peace and unity of Nigeria by using materials they made available for us to make films that correct the wrong images the public have about the military.”