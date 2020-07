Molly Kilete, Abuja

A public relations officer has been appointed for the Military Pension Board (MPB). He is Flight Lieutenant Olayinka Lawal.

Until his appointment, Lawal was the media relations officer at the Directorate of Public Relations and Information at the Headquarters Nigerian Air Force, Abuja.

His appointment is with immediate effect.

Born on 30 June 1984 in Lagos, Lawal holds a BA in Mass Communication and a Masters in International Studies.