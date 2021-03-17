From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Military Pensions Board (MPB) has denied rumours that it illegally transferred N2.5 billion from its account at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and shared the funds among top military chiefs.

The MPB dismissed claims that it misappropriated the said funds, and urged military retirees and the public to disregard the allegations which it described as ‘deliberate falsehood’.

MPB Public Relations Officer, Flight Lieutenant Olayinka Lawal, who made this known in a statement on Wednesday, said there was no truth in the reports, stressing that no amount of money was illegally transferred from the MPB account at the CBN to anyone within or outside Nigeria, save for qualified military retirees or their next-of-kin.

Lawal said in the statement:

‘The attention of the Military Pensions Board has been drawn to an outrageous and spurious publication in the social media purporting that an imaginary whooping sum of N2.5 billion of MPB funds were shared or looted by some persons.

‘The Military Pensions Board (MPB) wishes to inform our esteemed pensioners and all Nigerians to disregard, in totality, the deliberate falsehood being peddled by these online and social media news outlets that such amount of money was misappropriated by the MPB in conjunction with some “top Military Chiefs”.

‘For the avoidance of doubt, it is important to state clearly that no fund is missing and no amount of money was illegally transferred from MPB account at the CBN to anyone within or outside Nigeria, apart from qualified military retirees or their NOKs. Our operations are transparent and the records are up to date.

‘The MPB has no link with the names published in the false publication. There are no records of the names listed in the publication at the Military Pensions Board.

‘Although the MPB would have simply ignored the blatant lie peddled by these agents, it has chosen to set the record straight and defend itself in the court of public opinion. Nigerians are please urged to enquire from qualified military pensioners across the country on the promptness of the payment of their entitlements. As at today, MPB does not owe any pensioner monthly pensions and will continue to work assiduously to ensure that the standards are maintained.

‘Finally, our esteemed retirees are assured of our devotion to sustain the prompt payment of all entitlements of military retirees or their NOKs in a transparent and accountable manner and to uphold principles of fairness and service to humanity in the discharge of the Board’s mandate. While thanking you for your usual support and understanding please accept the assurances and esteemed regards of the Chairman, MPB”.