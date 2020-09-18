Molly Kilete, Abuja

A new Chairman has been appointed for the Military Pensions Board. He is Commodore Sabiru Abayomi Lawal. Until his appointment, Lawal, was the Director of Finance at the Defence Intelligence Agency.

Born July, 13, 1970 in Abeokuta, Ogun State, he attended St Bernadettes’ Nursery and Primary School Abeokuta from 1974 to 1981. Thereafter, he proceeded to Baptist Boys’ High School, Abeokuta from 1981 to 1986 and Immaculate Heart Comprehensive High School Lagos from 1987 to 1988.

He commenced his military career on 17 September 1989, as a member of 41 Regular Course at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Kaduna. He was commissioned into the Nigerian Navy in the year 1994 and was promoted to his present rank of a Commodore on 17 September 2017.

He has a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the NDA, Masters in Business Administration (Finance) from the University of Lagos and Certificate in Public Financial Management in a Changing World from the Prestigious Harvard Kennedy School of Executive Education, USA. He is a member of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountant, Institute of Chartered Economists of Nigeria, the Nigerian Institute of Management and the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria.

Commodore Lawal, has held several appointments. Some of which include Command Accounts & Budget Officer Headquarters Naval Training Command in Lagos from July 2009 to March 2010, Deputy Commander Central Pay Office Lagos from March 2010 to February 2012.

He has also worked as the Deputy Defence Adviser (Finance) at the Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the UN in New York and Commander Nigeria Navy Central Pay Office before he was appointment as the Director of Finance at the Defence Intelligence Agency.

