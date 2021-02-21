From Uche Usim, Abuja

Six persons have died as a result of injuries sustained when Nigerian Air Force, a B350 aircraft marked NAF201 crashed on the final approach into Abuja airport.

According to the Aviation Minister, Mr. Hadi Sirika, the ill-fated aircraft departed Abuja at 10:33UTC with six persons on board including two crew members.

The aircraft reported engine failure at time 10:39 and crashed landed on the final approach path of Abuja Runway 22 at time 10:48UTC.

Fire service officials have been drafted to the scene of the accident.

Investigations by military authorities have commenced.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika had earlier announced the crash that a military in a tweet on Sunday, saying the accident appears fatal.

He said: “A military aircraft King Air 350 has just crashed short of our Abuja runway after reporting engine failure enroute Minna. It appears to be fatal. We should remain calm & wait for the outcome of investigation by the military, while we pray for the departed soul/souls if any.”

Details later…