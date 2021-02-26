From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

The Zamfara state Police Command has Command has confirmed the kidnapping of 317 female students of Government Girls Science Secondary School, (GGSSS) Jangebe in Talata Mafara local government area of the state in the early hours of Friday.

A statement by the Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), SP Shehu Mohammed said search has began to rescue the students and arrest the abductors.

“The Zamfara State Police Command in Collaboration with the military have commenced a joint search and rescue operations with a view to rescuing the 317 students kidnapped by the armed bandits in Government Girls Science Secondary School Jangebe in Talata Mafara LGA on 26th February 2021 at about 0100 hours.

“The Commissioner of Police CP Abutu Yaro fdc, the Force Commander Operations Hadarin Daji, Major General Aminu Bande, Brigade Commander 1 Brigade, Nigeria Army Gusau and other state government officials led a heavily armed Re – enforcement team to Jangebe to complement the ongoing rescue operation in the locations where the students were believed to be taken to.

“The CP while interfacing with the Principal of the school and the parents appealed to them to be calm as joint efforts of the Police and other security agencies will assurely led to the successful rescue of the students,” he said.

Also the Zamfara State Commissioner for Security and home affairs Abubakar Dauran gave the confirmation in a brief telephone interview.

“I can confirm to you now that we have sadly received the report on the abduction of the students of GGSS, Jangebe and right now, am on my way to the school” he said.